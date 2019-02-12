See behind & record in front of your vehicle w/ this backup/dash camera for $68 (Reg. $110)

AUTO-VOX (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its M6PRO Dash Camera, Backup Camera, and Rearview Mirror combo pack for $68.19 shipped when you use code 3HIY2W84 at checkout. Regularly $110, this is nearly 40% off and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. This replacement rearview mirror offers a built-in 1080p dash camera and a backup camera, making sure that your vehicle is protected when you drive or park. Rated 4/5 stars.
Nomad Base Station
If you just want to record your drives and nix the backup camera and replacement mirror, Anker’s Roav C1 1080p dash camera for $30 shipped is a great option (Refurb, Orig. $80).
AUTO-VOX M6PRO Dash/Backup Camera features:
- The mirror dash cam provides full HD 1080P clear pictures with adjusted front camera lens in day and night, even raining days, thanks to the sensitive image processor
- Combined extremely wide angle with High resolution,This backup camera helps you safely park your car in a tight parking spot
- with Digital high-definition image processor & 6 LED lights, it will display sharp image even at such low light situations
- It can automatically record even though you left your car if it detects something moving within 3m