Wednesday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: The North Face, Sperry Sitewide Sale, Pottery Barn, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We'll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here.
Activewear |
- PUMA’s Flash Sale offers an additional 25% off select sneakers including top collaborations
- The North Face jackets, vests, pullovers, accessories & more from just $45, for three days only
- Stay warm in cool weather with this women’s fleece jacket for $30 shipped at Amazon
- Walmart offers the Hanes Men’s Full-Zip EcoSmart Fleece Hoodie in several colors for $11
- L.L. Bean offers its Deluxe Book Pack for $14.99 just in time for spring hikes
Casual and Formalwear |
- Dress your little one in Hanes Ultimate Baby Apparel from $7 Prime shipped (up to 30% off)
- Lands’ End Friends & Family Sale is back! Score 40% off sitewide w/ deals from $15
- Charles Tyrwhitt’s Clearance Event takes up to 50% off with deals from $8
- Clarks revamps your footwear with 20% off over 200 new styles + free shipping
- Sperry cuts a rare extra 20% off sitewide, including new arrivals & sale + free shipping
Home Goods and more |
- Pottery Barn’s Presidents’ Day Sale takes up to 70% off thousands of items for a home revamp
- Take the pain & strain out of breathing w/ Pure Enrichment’s 1-Gallon Humidifier: $36 (Reg. $60)
- CHEFMAN’s 1.7L Stainless Steel Electric Kettle is on sale for $25 shipped today (Reg. up to $40)
- Clean up any mess w/ RYOBI’s ONE+ cordless stick vacuum at $129 (Reg. $160+)
- The Yost 4.5″ Pipe and Bench Vise is down to $55 for today only (Reg. up to $77), more