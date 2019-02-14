Waterproof face brush with 4 attachments & a protective travel case now $15 (Reg. $25)

- Feb. 14th 2019 5:15 pm ET

Playfulbird (100% positive feedback) via Amazon offers the Waterproof Face Brush with 4 Brush Heads and a Protective Travel Case for $14.62 after code TEEFSWLG and clipping the on-page $2 off coupon. Those with a Prime membership or an order of $25 or more receive free delivery. Regularly $25, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This facial brush comes in a convenient carry case and includes four different brush heads. It’s very similar to the Clarisonic that’s priced at $99.  Rated 4.6/5 stars.

ETEREAUTY Waterproof Face Brush features:

  • 360 degree deep cleansing of your skin with 4 different attachments to clean and exfoliate your skin. Enjoy a radiant glow while making your creams and moisturizers work better. Suitable for all skin types, even for sensitive skin
  • The ETEREAUTY set includes 4 different heads – soft for general cleansing, exfoliating for deep cleansing, silicone for sensitive skin, and pumice for calluses. BONUS travel case make on-the-go storage and travel simple and stress-free
  • Adjust the electronic facial brush from low to high to tailor your exfoliation. Low speed provides a gentle cleansing while the high speed offers a deeper exfoliation. Remove makeup, dirt, oil, dead skin, blackheads and whiteheads. Suitable for all skin types, even for sensitive skin. 2 AA batteries required
  • Deep clean your pores while taking a shower! ETEREAUTY Facial Cleansing Brush makes it easy and affordable for you to get a facial spa. Take the set with you while traveling and get an everyday glow

 

