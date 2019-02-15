Aukey’s Surge Protector Outlet Adapter is now on sale for $5 Prime shipped (60% off)

Aukey Direct via Amazon is currently offering its GFCI Surge Protector Outlet Adapter for $5.04 Prime shipped when code RTJQTRNQ has been applied at checkout. That’s good for a 60% discount from the going rate, is one of the first notable price drops we’ve seen and a new all-time low. Aukey’s outlet projects your gear from sudden electrical surges, and can disconnect power within 100ms of a short circuit. It carries a 4.8/5 star rating.
Aukey Surge Protector Outlet Adapter features:
- GFCI safety adapter with test and reset button prevents damage from electrical power surges
- Plug into any standard wall socket – Compatible with any electrical appliance
- Cut off power within 100ms if current leakage or short circuit are detected
- Portable, rugged design can be used both indoors and outdoors