Aukey’s Surge Protector Outlet Adapter is now on sale for $5 Prime shipped (60% off)

- Feb. 15th 2019 4:54 pm ET

0

Aukey Direct via Amazon is currently offering its GFCI Surge Protector Outlet Adapter for $5.04 Prime shipped when code RTJQTRNQ has been applied at checkout. That’s good for a 60% discount from the going rate, is one of the first notable price drops we’ve seen and a new all-time low. Aukey’s outlet projects your gear from sudden electrical surges, and can disconnect power within 100ms of a short circuit. It carries a 4.8/5 star rating

Aukey Surge Protector Outlet Adapter features:

  • GFCI safety adapter with test and reset button prevents damage from electrical power surges
  • Plug into any standard wall socket – Compatible with any electrical appliance
  • Cut off power within 100ms if current leakage or short circuit are detected
  • Portable, rugged design can be used both indoors and outdoors

