Store all of your tools in DEWALT’s Tough System Case for $18 Prime shipped at Amazon

Amazon offers the DEWALT Tough System Case (DWST08201) for $17.99 Prime shipped. Also at Home Depot. Regularly up to around $40, this is a match for its all-time low and is the best available. Spring cleaning is about to start, so be ready to organize the garage with DEWALT’s Tough System, the perfect place for all of your tools. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,000 at Amazon.
A great way to start filling your new toolbox is to pick up this 14-piece hex socket set. It’s just $10 Prime shipped and would be perfect to start your tool collection with.
DEWALT Tough System Case features:
- Structural foam box for robust and durable structure
- Removable 2 size cups for small parts organization and inner lid organizers for drills & bits
- Side latches allow stacking modules one on top of the other
- Side handles enable carrying or assembling products on ToughSystem metal Carrier
- IP65 Integrated water seal for protection of content from the environment and anti-rust metal latches
