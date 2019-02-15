Store your MacBook & charge your phone w/ this 15-inch laptop backpack for $15 Prime shipped

- Feb. 15th 2019 4:50 pm ET

0

Beyle (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its 15.6-inch MacBook Backpack for $14.99 Prime shipped when you use the code 25T8BYQQ at checkout. Regularly $20, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. This backpack features a slot for up to a 15-inch MacBook Pro, tablet, and more. Plus, there’s an external USB port to charge your device from a portable battery stored inside. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

For a more professional look, the AmazonBasics 15.6-Inch Laptop and Tablet Bag is $15 Prime shipped. Though it doesn’t feature the external USB port, it’s a great alternative that can still hold all of your tech goodies.

Beyle MacBook Backpack features:

Backpack with charge port. USB Charger port is a convenient external connection, it offers an easy access to charge your devices. Very handy and fashionable. Hook up your phone and be on the go.

