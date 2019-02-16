Clean the house w/ Clorox’s professional products from $7 Prime shipped in today’s Amazon Gold Box

- Feb. 16th 2019 9:50 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 20% off on Clorox professional products from $7 Prime shipped. Our top pick is the 6 pack of 75 Clorox Commercial Solutions Disinfecting Wipes for $30.82, which generally is sold for closer to $40. This is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. If you’re worried about flu and germ season, this is a great way to stay safe and keep your house cleaned. Clorox is well-rated at Amazon. Shop the entire sale here.

Looking for something a little less potent than commercial grade? Check out this 320-count of Lysol disinfecting wipes for just $10 Prime shipped.

Clorox Commercial Disinfecting Wipe features:

  • ANTIBACTERIAL WIPES: Clean and disinfect with a powerful multipurpose wipe killing 99.9% of bacteria and viruses and remove common allergens around your office
  • MULTI-SURFACE CLEANER: These wipes breakdown grease, soap scum and grime so you can tackle any surface
  • SCENTED DISINFECTING WIPE: Disinfect and deodorize with the Lemon fresh smell of Clorox scented wipes for a bleach-free, all-in-one cleaning alternative
  • ALL PURPOSE WIPE: Germs and messes occur on more than kitchen counters and bathroom surfaces – safely wipe down desks, remotes, or clean up spills
  • 75 COUNT: This 6 count case of 75 wipes per canister of Clorox Disinfecting Wipes features the clean Lemon Fresh scent
