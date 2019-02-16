The 20-lb. Gloomhaven board game is at its best price since Black Friday: $99 (Reg. $130)

Amazon offers Gloomhaven for $99 shipped. This is the best price we’ve seen for this massive board game since Black Friday, when it dropped to an all-time Amazon low of $96. It had been hovering around $130 before today’s drop. It’s not very often at all that we see Gloomhaven fall to a sub-$100 price. This 20-pound board game is chock-full of content, resulting in over 100 hours of playing time so you’ll seldom be bored. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
Organization is key when you have a board game that includes so many pieces. Allow the Plano Stowaway with Adjustable Dividers 4-Pack at $19 Prime shipped to help with that. You can also use these organizers to sort other bits-and-bobs around the house.
Gloomhaven features:
Players will take on the role of a wandering mercenary with their own special set of skills and their own reasons for traveling to this remote corner of the world. Players must work together out of necessity to clear out menacing dungeons and forgotten ruins. In the process they will enhance their abilities with experience and loot, discover new locations to explore and plunder, and expand an ever-branching story fueled by the decisions they make. This is a persistent game that is intended to be played over many game sessions. After a scenario, players will make decisions on what to do, which will determine how the story continues, kind of like a “Choose Your Own Adventure” book.