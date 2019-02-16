This 49-ft. LED outdoor string light strip is an easy way to add ambiance at $35 (Reg. $50)

- Feb. 16th 2019 10:39 am ET

0

Patozon (99% positive lifetime) via Amazon offers the Mpow 49-foot LED Outdoor String Light Strip for $34.99 shipped when you apply code HN37YMLP at checkout. Regularly $50, this is within $2 of our previous mention and among the best prices we’ve tracked. Add some ambiance to your backyard or deck with these lights. They have an IP65 waterproof rating. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 500 shoppers.

Another way to add some character to your outdoor space is with a tiki torch or two. The Tiki Brand 66-inch Island King Large Flame Torch is $19 Prime shipped. It’ll stay lit, even when it’s windy. Rated 4/5 stars.

Mpow LED Outdoor String Light Strip features:

The outdoor string lights create a warm soft ambiance. A perfect string light for patio, deck, porch, garden, gazebo or pergola lighting when you have a dinner, party or wedding banquets outside

