Start your Plex server or create a Time Machine w/ Synology’s 2-bay NAS for $250 ($50 off)

Amazon offers the Synology 2-bay DiskStation DS218+ NAS for $249.99 shipped. At $50 off the going rate, this is the first major drop we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. I love Synology NAS setups (and run one personally). The user interface is one of the best out there as it’s very intuitive and easy to use. Plus, you’ll be able to use this NAS to run your own Plex media server. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Don’t forget to fill your brand new NAS with hard drives. We’d recommend starting with either Western Digital’s Red or Blue lineup. The Red series of drives are more geared toward a NAS while Blue is more budget-friendly, but either would be perfect for beginners.

Synology DiskStation 218+ features: