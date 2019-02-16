Make your own goo at home w/ these Ultimate Slime Kits on Amazon from $13.50 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Beach and San Pablo (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers a selection of Ultimate Slime Kits from $13.50 Prime shipped. Regularly starting at around $26, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon and is the best available. These are great for kids who want to enjoy making messes but be able to clean up in the end. I loved making slime when I was younger, as it’s fun to play with its moldability and noises it makes. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
Ultimate Slime Kit features:
- Nothing left out, no more running around hardware stores trying to find the right glue. Make loads of slime with different glitters, colors and hundreds of combinations in one box
- Easy to make slime, online videos and clear written instructions, even tips and tricks for getting your slime back on track if it’s not looking right
- Quality ingredients to make endless types of slime. Glue, containers, clay, snow powder, shaving foam, glow powder, pigments, glitter, borax, scents (strawberry, candy, chocolate and apple), cutting and mixing tools and more. Makes fluffy slime, cloud slime, rainbow slime, glitter slimes, color slimes.
- Interactive kits are proven to aid children’s development and enhance their skills
- We all know it can be a pain to entertain the kids and making slime is a perfect activity for that