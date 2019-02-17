Save up to 26% on shelves and storage carts from $32 shipped at Amazon, today only

From $32
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of storage shelves and carts starting at $32 shipped. One standout for us it on the Songmics Vintage Three-Level Serving Cart at $55.99. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate and is a new Amazon all-time low. It features a wood grain design, interchangeable casters and more. Much like the other discounted items, it carries 4.5/5 star rating and also happens to be a #1 best-sellerBe sure to shop the entire sale right here for more.

Vintage Three-Level Serving Cart features:

  • Eco-friendly P2 particle board with wood grain, not easy to break like glass ones; waterproof and wear-resistant, durable to last a long time; thick metal frame makes it sturdy enough to hold up 350lbs
  • Equipped with 4 rolling casters and adjustable feet for your personal choice, easy & convenient to keep the serving cart roll it around to anywhere you need or place in a permanent place
  • Vintage style with simple construction create an attractive and modern look; fits well your personal taste and interior décor

