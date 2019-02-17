APC’s 900VA Nine-Outlet UPS keeps your Wi-Fi running when the power’s out: $72 (Reg. $100)

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the APC 900VA Nine-Outlet UPS for $71.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. That’s good for a $28 discount from the going rate at retailers like B&H, comes within $7 of our previous September mention for the all-time low and is best offer available. APC’s 900VA UPS features nine outlets and can provide up to 6 hours of usage to your devices when the power goes out. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 560 customers.
Those looking for some added surge protection can bring home Dynex’s 12-Outlet and two-USB Power Strip for $13 as well. That’s $7 under the going rate and the lowest we’ve seen. And with nearly 500 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.8/5 star rating.
APC 900VA Nine-Outlet UPS features:
Avoid data loss during unexpected power outages with this APC battery backup. Plug in up to seven devices and let the two surge protectors keep your critical electronics protected. This APC battery backup delivers a battery run time of up to 5.9 hours, which provides plenty of time to save and back up your work.