APC’s 900VA Nine-Outlet UPS keeps your Wi-Fi running when the power’s out: $72 (Reg. $100)

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the APC 900VA Nine-Outlet UPS for $71.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. That’s good for a $28 discount from the going rate at retailers like B&H, comes within $7 of our previous September mention for the all-time low and is best offer available. APC’s 900VA UPS features nine outlets and can provide up to 6 hours of usage to your devices when the power goes out. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 560 customers.

Those looking for some added surge protection can bring home Dynex’s 12-Outlet and two-USB Power Strip for $13 as well. That’s $7 under the going rate and the lowest we’ve seen. And with nearly 500 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.8/5 star rating.

