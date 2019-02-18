Be ready for camping trips with the ALPS $109 Lynx Four-Person Tent (Reg. $150)

Amazon offers the ALPS Mountaineering Lynx Four-Person Tent for $109.35 shipped. That’s good for an over $40 discount from the going rate and comes within $1 of the Amazon all-time low. Be ready for upcoming camping trips with this four-person tent that features a water-resistant polyester exterior that also protects against UV damage. It also sports a no-frustration setup thanks to its two-pole design. Rated 4.5/5 stars from almost 200 customers.

Use your savings to bring home this four pack of highly-rated LED camping lanterns for $22 with the on-page coupon.

ALPS Mountaineering Lynx Four-Person Tent features: