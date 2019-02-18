Be ready for camping trips with the ALPS $109 Lynx Four-Person Tent (Reg. $150)

- Feb. 18th 2019 4:46 pm ET

Get this deal
$150 $109
0

Amazon offers the ALPS Mountaineering Lynx Four-Person Tent for $109.35 shipped. That’s good for an over $40 discount from the going rate and comes within $1 of the Amazon all-time low. Be ready for upcoming camping trips with this four-person tent that features a water-resistant polyester exterior that also protects against UV damage. It also sports a no-frustration setup thanks to its two-pole design. Rated 4.5/5 stars from almost 200 customers.

Use your savings to bring home this four pack of highly-rated LED camping lanterns for $22 with the on-page coupon.

ALPS Mountaineering Lynx Four-Person Tent features:

  • There’s no assembly frustration with our Lynx Tent series; this free-standing, aluminum two-pole design is a breeze to setup
  • Polyester tent fly resists water and UV damage while adding two vestibules for extra storage space
  • Fully equipped with #8 zippers, storage pockets, gear loft, stakes, guy ropes and two doorways
  • The ALPS Mountaineering Lynx Tent is on our best sellers list; it’s a must-have for your next adventure
Get this deal
$150 $109

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more
ALPS

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go