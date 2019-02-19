Anthropologie takes an extra 25% off hundreds of sale items including home goods from $11

Anthropologie is offering an extra 25% off sale items including apparel, home items, shoes, more. Discount is applied at checkout. AnthroPerks members (free to join) receive complimentary delivery.
The Tessa Wrap Sweater is a must-have from this sale and its yellow color is perfect for spring. This color is also very on-trend for the season and can be styled with jeans, skirts or leggings alike. It’s currently on sale for $60, which is more than 50% off the original rate. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks from Anthropologie include:
- Juliette Turtleneck $52 (Orig. $120)
- Farm Rio Galatea Embroidered Dress $112 (Orig. $250)
- Quant Mini Skirt $37 (Orig. $78)
- Tessa Wrap Sweater $60 (Orig. $128)
- Gold Foil Candle $11 (Orig. $26)
- Embellished Tilly Euro Sham $27 (Orig. $58)
- Farylrobin Vail Booties $75 (Orig. $168)
- …and even more deals…