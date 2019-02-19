Tuesday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Oakley’s Winter Sale, Ray-Ban, Croc-Pot, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Oakley cuts up to 50% off helmets, goggles, apparel, backpacks & more from $20 shipped
- 6PM Spring Workout Wear Event offers adidas, Oakley, PUMA, Under Armour & more from $33
- Joe’s New Balance Outlet takes 50% off a selection of shoes and apparel during its 72-Hour Flash Sale
- Take advantage of The North Face Winter Sale with up to 30% off past season jackets, vests, more
- Champion takes up to 50% off clearance items. Plus, take an extra 20% off with code FEELTHELOVE
Casual and Formalwear |
- Ray-Ban sunglasses for men & women are up to 65% off at Nordstrom Rack from $60
- Old Navy refreshes your look with up to 50% off sitewide & deals from just $12, including denim
- FRYE boots, sneakers, MacBook leather bags, luggage, more from $50 at Hautelook
- eBags takes an additional 25% off Delsey, CALPAK, Samsonite, Kenneth Cole, more
- Banana Republic Factory offers an extra 40% off clearance items
Home Goods and more |
- Crock-Pot’s 6-Quart Portable Slow Cooker is down to $19 or less right now (20% off)
- Bring home the popular Panasonic Ear & Nose Trimmer for just $11 shipped (up to 40% off)
- Anthropologie takes an extra 25% off hundreds of sale items including home goods from $11
- This DEWALT Drill/Impact Driver Combo Kit includes two batteries: $139 at Amazon ($50 off)
- Enjoy the perfect cup of joe w/ Calphalon’s special brew coffee maker at $80 (50% off)