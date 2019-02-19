Enjoy Alexa in the kitchen w/ iLive’s under-cabinet smart speaker for $48 shipped (Reg. $100)

- Feb. 19th 2019 7:47 pm ET

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the iLive Platinum Smart Wireless Speaker with Amazon Alexa for $47.99 shipped. Also available direct as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $100, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. If you’re looking for a unique way to use Amazon’s Alexa in your kitchen without having a speaker on your counter, this is a great way. Though the ratings are mixed at Best Buy with 3.5/5 stars, iLive customers gave it 4.1/5 stars and iLive is generally well-reviewed.

Nomad Base Station

For a more budget-friendly experience, check out the Certified Refurbished Echo Dot (2nd Generation) for $25 Prime shipped. It’s a great way to command your smart home and learn new recipes while also providing music and more at your voice’s command.

iLive Platinum Smart Wireless Speaker features:

Give commands to Alexa through this unobtrusive under-cabinet iLIVE Amazon speaker. Up to six of them can be connected over Wi-Fi to provide multiroom sound, and they can play music from other sources including Bluetooth streaming and Spotify. This iLIVE Amazon speaker mounts in your kitchen for hands-free Alexa help.

