The external USB port on this 15-inch MacBook backpack lets you easily charge a phone for $20.50

- Feb. 21st 2019 5:04 pm ET

0

KOPACK (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its 15-inch MacBook Travel Backpack for $20.50 Prime shipped when you use code 510FP205G at checkout. Regularly closer to $35, this is a match of our last mention and is the best available. With the built-in USB port on the side of this backpack, sending a charging cord through a zipper will be a thing of the past. The USB port is only as good as the battery it’s connected to. Anker has its PowerCore 10000 for $32 shipped and it’s a great buy as it’ll give you nearly 3 full iPhone charges. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

For a more budget-friendly solution, the AmazonBasics 15.6-Inch Laptop and Tablet Bag at $15 Prime shipped would be a great option. Though it doesn’t offer the external USB port, it’d be a great alternative for those wanting a briefcase-style bag.

Kopack Travel Backpack features:

  • Separating type laptop compartment design hidden in the back of the backpack provides easy access to the laptop directly without showing your personal items in public
  • External USB charger port with charging cable is convenient to charge smart phone/tablet/other devices
  • Ergonomic design of S-shape padded shoulder straps and padding back design
  • The thoughtfully designed with 17 slots offers you a fantastic experience
  • Tear-resistant water resistant oxford for unexpected rain, wipe in 5 minutes, no mark left

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
mac accessories Best PC Gaming Deals

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide