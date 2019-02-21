The external USB port on this 15-inch MacBook backpack lets you easily charge a phone for $20.50

KOPACK (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its 15-inch MacBook Travel Backpack for $20.50 Prime shipped when you use code 510FP205G at checkout. Regularly closer to $35, this is a match of our last mention and is the best available. With the built-in USB port on the side of this backpack, sending a charging cord through a zipper will be a thing of the past. The USB port is only as good as the battery it’s connected to. Anker has its PowerCore 10000 for $32 shipped and it’s a great buy as it’ll give you nearly 3 full iPhone charges. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
Nomad Base Station
For a more budget-friendly solution, the AmazonBasics 15.6-Inch Laptop and Tablet Bag at $15 Prime shipped would be a great option. Though it doesn’t offer the external USB port, it’d be a great alternative for those wanting a briefcase-style bag.
Kopack Travel Backpack features:
- Separating type laptop compartment design hidden in the back of the backpack provides easy access to the laptop directly without showing your personal items in public
- External USB charger port with charging cable is convenient to charge smart phone/tablet/other devices
- Ergonomic design of S-shape padded shoulder straps and padding back design
- The thoughtfully designed with 17 slots offers you a fantastic experience
- Tear-resistant water resistant oxford for unexpected rain, wipe in 5 minutes, no mark left