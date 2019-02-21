Launch 15 darts up to ninety feet w/ a Nerf N-Strike Elite SurgeFire for $15 at Amazon (Reg. $25)

Amazon is offering the Nerf N-Strike Elite SurgeFire for $14.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Matched at Target and Best Buy when you opt for in-store pickup or qualify for applicable free shipping minimums. That’s $10 off the typical rate there and is one of the lowest prices we have tracked. This blaster features a rotating drum that holds fifteen darts. It’s powerful enough to fire each dart up to 90 feet, helping you show the competition who is boss. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Why settle for only fifteen darts? Put today’s savings to work with this 200-Dart Refill Pack for $10. They’re made to fit all N-Strike Elite blasters and most original N-Strike guns as well. Oh, and just a bit of friendly advice, create a secret stash for some of these darts.

Nerf N-Strike Elite SurgeFire features: