Add AirPlay, 4K HDR, Chromecast, & more to your home theater w/ a Sony receiver: $319 (Reg. $450)

- Feb. 21st 2019 5:48 pm ET

Newegg is offering the AirPlay-enabled Sony STR-DN1080 7.2-Channel Dolby Atmos 4K A/V Receiver for $319 shipped. Also at NeweggFlash. Originally $600, Best Buy and Amazon sell it for closer to $450 now and this beats the lowest that we’ve tracked. You’ll get 4K HDR passthrough here and 7.2-Channels of Dolby Atmos-enabled surround sound for a room-filling audio setup. Plus, with AirPlay and Chromecast built-in, you can send content to this A/V receiver with just a tap on your phone, tablet, or computer. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

For a more budget-friendly and easier setup, check out the VIZIO 28-Inch 2.1 Channel Soundbar for $130 shipped at Amazon. Though it doesn’t offer 4K, Dolby Atmos, or AirPlay, it’s a great way to upgrade your existing home theater if you’re still using your TV’s built-in speakers.

Also, don’t forget about the AirPlay 2-enabled Denon 7.2-Channel Network A/V Receiver for $529 (Reg. $999). This will give you a near latency-free audio experience when using AirPlay 2, plus offers 8 HDMI inputs for your home theater setup.

Sony AirPlay 7.2-Ch. Receiver features:

  • Supports Dolby Atmos 3D and DTS:X object-based surround sound up to 7.1ch
  • 7.2 Ch. A/V Receiver (165 W x 7 @ 6 ohms, 1 kHz, THD 0.9%), plus powered 2nd zone and available 3rd zone connectivity and control
  • 4K HDR compatibility with HDCP 2.2 support. Tuner Features : Preset Channel (FM/AM) TTL30 (30/minus)
  • 6-in/2-out HDMI flexibility. Network Connectivity: Bluetooth Receiver, Bluetooth Transmitter, NFC, Wi-Fi, AirPlay, Mobile Control Application, Wireless Multi-Room
  • Expand your listening and control with multi-room and Google Home compatibility
  • Digital Cinema Auto Calibration EX with speaker relocation technology
  • Expand 5-channel surround sound with phantom rear surround speaker channels
  • In the box: Calibration microphone, FM wire antenna, Remote control, R03 (size-AAA) batteries

