Aukey’s LED backlit gaming keyboard features Blue switches for $33, more from $17

AUKEY Direct via Amazon is offering its LED Backlit Gaming Keyboard with Blue Switches for $32.99 shipped. Regularly $40, this is the lowest that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Blue switches are by far my favorite when it comes to a keyboard. The clicky and tactile feel is satisfying to me, and it is reminiscent of keyboards of yore. Plus, the RGB backlighting brings this mechanical keyboard into the 21st century. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
Nomad Base Station
Other keyboards on sale:
- Logitech K480 Keyboard: $17 (Orig. $50) | Newegg
- Refurb, 90-day warranty
- Tesoro Excalibur Keyboard: $50 (Reg. $80+) | NeweggFlash
- SteelSeries Rival 310 Mouse: $40 (Reg. $50)
- …more from $15…
Aukey Backlit Gaming Keyboard features:
- LED-Backlit Mechanical Keyboard: 6-color backlight (each row has a different specific color), 9 preset lighting effects, and 2 slots for assignable lighting effects. Choose a preset effect or customize your configuration to match your computer setup
- Blue Switches: The individual, clicky Outemu Blue switches deliver accurate, responsive key commands for typing and gaming. They have an incredible 50-million-keystroke lifespan, proven in testing
- Full N-Key Rollover: 104-key rollover means this keyboard will never miss a single key-press or confuse your commands in any use case scenario
- Durable & Water-Resistant: The double-shot-molded ABS keycaps and brushed metal panel are extremely durable and abrasion-resistant