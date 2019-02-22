Keep your gear safe & dry in Pelican’s 1610 watertight hard case on wheels: $160 (Reg. $200+)

Adorama is offering the Pelican 1610 Watertight Hard Case with Cubed Foam & Wheels for $159.99 shipped. Regularly around $260 at Amazon, it recently dropped to closer to $200 there and this is the best we’ve tracked in several months. If you travel often with high-end camera or audio gear, a Pelican case is a must. With the built-in foam, you can easily customize it to fit whatever technology you want to keep safe, plus its waterproof seal will make sure your gear is protected from the elements even when doing outdoor shoots. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

