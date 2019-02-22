Keep your gear safe & dry in Pelican’s 1610 watertight hard case on wheels: $160 (Reg. $200+)

Adorama is offering the Pelican 1610 Watertight Hard Case with Cubed Foam & Wheels for $159.99 shipped. Regularly around $260 at Amazon, it recently dropped to closer to $200 there and this is the best we’ve tracked in several months. If you travel often with high-end camera or audio gear, a Pelican case is a must. With the built-in foam, you can easily customize it to fit whatever technology you want to keep safe, plus its waterproof seal will make sure your gear is protected from the elements even when doing outdoor shoots. Rated 4.7/5 stars.
Keeping your gear safe from bumps and water is a must, but if you’re traveling, be sure to pick up this $7 Prime shipped Master Lock to keep things protected from prying fingers. It’s got a three digit combination and is TSA approved, meaning you can use it on your next flight.
Pelican Watertight Hard Case features:
- Pelican cases are kept watertight through the use of a tongue and groove fit and a polymer o-ring.
- Pelican cases come standard with an Automatic Pressure Equalization Valve which releases built up air pressure while keeping water out.
- Foam : 1.3 pound polyurethane. Foam layers: layer 1 (lid): 2.00 inch – convolute / layer 2 (base): 1.50 inch – pad / layer 3 (base): 2.38 inch – pick N pluck / layer 4 (base): 2.38 inch – pick N pluck / layer 5 (base): 2.38 inch – pick N pluck. Pelican’s Pick N’Pluck foam lets you customize the interior.
- Stainless steel reinforced padlock protectors. Polypropylene body
- Interior Dimensions (inches): 21.78 x 16.69 x 10.62