Find the FurHaven Deluxe Orthopedic Pet Bed in the right size from $13 Prime shipped (Reg. $20+)

Today only, Woot takes up to 70% off the FurHaven Deluxe Orthopedic Pet Bed Mattress in various sizes and colors. Prime members receive free shipping; otherwise, delivery is an extra $6. If you have a cat (or a little pupper), go for the Small Mattress at $12.99. Regularly $20 at Amazon and Overstock, this is the lowest price we could find. It measures 15-inches by 20-inches. Orthopedic convolute foam will alleviate pressure from joints and muscles while keeping your pet warm when it’s cool/cool when it’s warm. Best of all, buying your pooch or feline one of these will hopefully give you some space back on your bed or other furniture. More than 60% of Amazon customers have rated it 4+ stars. Head below for the rest of the sizes on sale.

More sizes on sale:

FurHaven Deluxe Orthopedic Pet Bed Mattress features: