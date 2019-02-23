Kershaw’s Skyline Knife drops to lowest Amazon price we’ve seen in over a year: $30 (Reg. $40+)

Amazon is offering the Kershaw Skyline Pocketknife for $29.99 shipped. That’s $10+ off the typical rate there and is the lowest we’ve seen it go at Amazon for over a year. With a 3.1-inch blade, this well-rounded knife is great hunting, hiking, carpentry, fishing, and more. It sports a folding design with a pocket clip to make it simple to carry. The blade is made of stainless steel and the handle is textured for easy gripping. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
If you’re looking for an option that is also serated, have a look at the Tac-Force Tactical Spring Assisted 4.5-inch Knife for $8. It’s aluminum handle is capable of opening bottles and breaking glass. Like the Kershaw above, it’s an Amazon best-seller with a 4+ star rating.
Kershaw Skyline Pocketknife features:
- 3.1” blade made of high-performance Sandvik 14C28N stainless steel, offers excellent strength, corrosion and wear resistance
- Lightweight G-10 handle scales offer a secure grip with texture and a deep index-finger contour
- The drop-point blade offers good balance and a strong, hard tip. The rugged Stonewash finish is capable of hiding scratches and fingerprints
- The perfect EDC for cutting tasks such as opening difficult packages, breaking down boxes, removing zip-ties, cleaning small game, aggressive animal defense, slicing fruit, and stripping small wire
- An excellent gift idea for any hunter, hiker, hobbyist, carpenter, angler, backpacker or any knife enthusiast in need of a highly reliable, American made pocket folder.