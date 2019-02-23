Kershaw’s Skyline Knife drops to lowest Amazon price we’ve seen in over a year: $30 (Reg. $40+)

Amazon is offering the Kershaw Skyline Pocketknife for $29.99 shipped. That’s $10+ off the typical rate there and is the lowest we’ve seen it go at Amazon for over a year. With a 3.1-inch blade, this well-rounded knife is great hunting, hiking, carpentry, fishing, and more. It sports a folding design with a pocket clip to make it simple to carry. The blade is made of stainless steel and the handle is textured for easy gripping. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’re looking for an option that is also serated, have a look at the Tac-Force Tactical Spring Assisted 4.5-inch Knife for $8. It’s aluminum handle is capable of opening bottles and breaking glass. Like the Kershaw above, it’s an Amazon best-seller with a 4+ star rating.

Kershaw Skyline Pocketknife features: