Download the critically-acclaimed Your Name in HD for $7 + other anime on sale from $4

This weekend, Microsoft Store is discounting a selection of anime films and TV shows in digital HD from $3.99. If you’ve yet to see the critically-acclaimed Your Name, you can download it in English or Japanese with subtitles for $6.99. It currently fetches as much as $15 at Vudu and Amazon. This is tied as the best price we’ve seen for this movie. A city boy and a country girl swap bodies, and a strong connection between the two forms as each tries to figure out how to adjust to a new way of life. It has a remarkable 97% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and Microsoft customers have given it 4.9/5 stars. Head below for more top picks from this sale.
More anime on sale:
- Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence: $4 (Reg. $15)
- also in Japanese with subs
- Record of Lodoss War Season 1: $10 (Reg. $27)
- Assassination Classroom Season 1: $7 (Reg. $27)
- …and even more deals…
Your Name:
Mitsuha and Taki are two total strangers living completely different lives. After a wish, they become connected through their dreams.