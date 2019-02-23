Upgrade your shower w/ these rainfall & handheld showerhead models from $18 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon offers a selection of luxury shower heads at up to 50% off from $18 Prime shipped. Our top pick is the HotelSpa 6”/4” Ultra-Luxury 3-way Rainfall Showerhead and Handheld Shower for $29.99. Currently at a match for its all-time low, this is the best price we’ve seen since July of 2018 and is the lowest available. I love rainfall showers as they’re relaxing and feel great at the same time. Plus, this showerhead also has a handheld counterpart that allows you to reach anywhere with ease. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Shop all the showerheads on sale here.
HotelSpa 3-way Rainfall Showerhead features:
3 Way Multi-Function Rainfall Shower Head / Handheld Combo (Chrome Finish and Gray Face). Use two Showers Heads separately or use Rainfall Shower Head and Handheld Shower both together for a choice of 30 full and combined water flow patterns! Settings of each shower include: Drenching Rainfall, Power Rain, Pulsating Massage, Stay-Warm Mist, Economy Rain, Pause, Rain/Mist, plus multiple combined settings.