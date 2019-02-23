Upgrade your shower w/ these rainfall & handheld showerhead models from $18 Prime shipped

- Feb. 23rd 2019 9:59 am ET

From $18
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon offers a selection of luxury shower heads at up to 50% off from $18 Prime shipped. Our top pick is the HotelSpa 6”/4” Ultra-Luxury 3-way Rainfall Showerhead and Handheld Shower for $29.99. Currently at a match for its all-time low, this is the best price we’ve seen since July of 2018 and is the lowest available. I love rainfall showers as they’re relaxing and feel great at the same time. Plus, this showerhead also has a handheld counterpart that allows you to reach anywhere with ease. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Shop all the showerheads on sale here.

Nomad Base Station

HotelSpa 3-way Rainfall Showerhead features:

3 Way Multi-Function Rainfall Shower Head / Handheld Combo (Chrome Finish and Gray Face). Use two Showers Heads separately or use Rainfall Shower Head and Handheld Shower both together for a choice of 30 full and combined water flow patterns! Settings of each shower include: Drenching Rainfall, Power Rain, Pulsating Massage, Stay-Warm Mist, Economy Rain, Pause, Rain/Mist, plus multiple combined settings.

From $18

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
HotelSpa

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide