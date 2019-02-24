Today’s Gold Box takes up to 50% off a selection of men’s and women’s activewear from $7 at Amazon

- Feb. 24th 2019 9:56 am ET

From $7
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 50% off a selection of men’s and women’s activewear starting at under $7.50 Prime shipped. Orders over $25 will lock in free delivery for those without a Prime membership. There are a variety of different articles of clothing at a discount today, including sweat pants, leggings, thermal tops, running shorts and more. With warmer weather hopefully just around the corner, today’s sale is a perfect time to refresh your wardrobe of spring workout attire. Reviews are solid across the board, with most items carrying a 4+ star rating.

Almost as essential to working out as a good set of activewear clothing are water-resistant earbuds. Which is why it’s a great idea to use some of your savings from today’s sale to add Anker’s SoundBuds Surge Bluetooth Earbuds to your gym bag at $24.

Peak Velocity Men’s Axiom Loose-Fit Pant features:

  • Loose: A fuller fit for natural range of motion, inseam 32.5″
  • Axiom Fleece is ultra soft, lightweight and treated to be water repellent
  • Sweatpant featuring an adjustable waistband, reflective-trimmed side pockets and a zippered back pocket for secure storage
  • Satisfaction Guaranteed. If you’re not completely satisfied at any time, for any reason, we will give you a full refund. Visit Your Orders to get started.
  • Model is 6’2″ with a 32″ waist, and 33″ inseam – wearing size Medium
