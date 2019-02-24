Save up to 65% on child and baby carries from $21 Prime shipped in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a variety of different child and baby carries at up to 65% off from $21 Prime shipped. Otherwise, orders over $25 will net free delivery. One standout for us is on the Lillebaby Disney Six-Position Ergonomic Baby & Child Carrier at $102. That’s good for a $68 discount from the going rate, is the first notable price drop we’ve seen and a new Amazon low. This carrier features six different ways to secure your little one and has increased lumbar support to help the wearer feel comfortable over longer sessions. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,300 customers.

Another notable deal from the sale is Lillebaby’s COMPLETE Airflow Six-Position Carrier at $53.99 shipped. That’s over $80 off the usual price tag and is a new Amazon all-time low as well. Much like the option from above, this model too carries a 4.4/5 star rating. Be sure to shop the entire sale here for more options.

LILLEbaby Disney Six-Position Baby Carrier features: