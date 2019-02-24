Amazon takes up to 80% off top Page to Screen Kindle eBook titles from under $1, today only

- Feb. 24th 2019 11:04 am ET

From $1
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 80% off a selection of top Page to Screen Kindle eBooks from under $1. Each of today’s discounted digital books will become a permanent addition to your library and will be accessible on any device that can download the Kindle app. One standout for us is on American Gods: The Tenth Anniversary Edition: A Novel for $2.99. That’s good for a $7 discount from the going rate and is one of the best we’ve seen. With season two of the show right around the corner, this book is a great way to hold yourself over if you can’t get enough of Nail Gaimaan’s work. As a #1 best-seller, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating from over 6,500 customers. Shop the entire selection of titles right here for more.

American Gods: Tenth Anniversary synopsis: 

American Gods is Neil Gaiman’s best and most ambitious novel yet, a scary, strange, and hallucinogenic road-trip story wrapped around a deep examination of the American spirit. Gaiman tackles everything from the onslaught of the information age to the meaning of death, but he doesn’t sacrifice the razor-sharp plotting and narrative style he’s been delivering since his Sandman days.

