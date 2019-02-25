Organize everything in sight w/ Brother’s P-touch Label Maker for $10 Prime shipped (Reg. $20)

Amazon is offering the Brother P-touch Label Maker (PT-M95) for $9.99 Prime shipped. Note: This deal is currently backordered 2-4 weeks, but you’re still able to lock in the discount. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. If you’d like it today, grab it at Staples and opt for in-store pickup to spend the same amount. That’s $10 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and is a match for the lowest price that Amazon has sold it for. This label maker is lightweight and portable, making it a cinch to take it with you when organizing the basement, garage, and more. With support for 9 different styles everyone is sure to find one that suits their needs. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of reviewers.

Don’t ruin your organization streak by running out of tape! Put today’s savings to work on four refills for under $11. Each refill contains more than 26-feet of tape, allowing you to label everything in sight (and then some).

Brother P-touch Label Maker features: