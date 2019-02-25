Take your DSLR and iPad on a hike w/ Lowepro’s Photo Backpack for $30 (Reg. $90, today only)

Today only, as part of its Deal Zone, B&H is offering the Lowepro Photo Hatchback 16L AW Backpack for $29.95 shipped. That’s $60 off the typical rate there and is within $4 of the lowest price we have tracked. Now that a lot of DSLRs have iOS apps for transferring photos, editing on-the-go with an iPad has become a more common workflow for many. This backpack lets you focus on what’s necessary and keep excess bulk to a minimum. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’d like something with bit more space, have a look at the AmazonBasics DSLR Backpack for $30. Sure it’ll be a bit more bulky than the Lowepro above, but you’ll have room for two cameras, 3-4 lenses, and more.

Lowepro Photo Backpack features: