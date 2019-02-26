Tuesday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Backcountry, 6PM Clearance Event, Ray-Ban sunglasses, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Backcountry discounts an extra 20% off Marmot, Mountain Hardwear, Outdoor Research, more
- Nike, Cole Haan, Levi’s, Oakley & more are at least 60% off during 6PM’s Clearance Event
- Tillys Last Chance Clearance takes an extra 50%-70% off adidas, Billabong, more from $14
- Motorcycle or snow goggles for men & women are just $10 Prime shipped from Amazon
- Uniqlo’s Limited Time deals offer jackets, vests, hoodies, jeans & more from $25
- Dick’s Sporting Goods offers The North Face Men’s Harway Insulated Jacket in several colors for $69 shipped
Casual and Formalwear |
- Ray-Ban, Oakley, Kate Spade & more from just $50 shipped during Jomashop’s Winter Sale
- GAP is refreshing your look with deals from $10: Up to 50% off + an extra 20% off your order
- Banana Republic Factory takes 50% off sitewide, including clearance w/ deals from $15
- Nordstrom Rack’s Sam Edelman Flash Sale offers deals from $30: sandals, sneakers, more
- Hautelook’s Kenneth Cole Reaction Flash sale cuts prices from $18 including suits, ties, more
- Today only, Men’s Wearhouse takes 30% off select Florsheim dress shoes
Home Goods and more |
- Some of the best Vitamix prices ever await in today’s Gold Box from $150 (Cert. Refurb)
- Go oil-free w/ Emerald’s 5.2L Digital Air Fryer at $55 shipped today only (Reg. up to $110)
- Sleep easy with this down alternative comforter in various sizes from $22.50 (Reg. up to $65)
- This stainless 8-piece Rotating Knife Block Set is down to $27 Prime shipped (Reg. $40, Today only)
- iRobot’s Roomba 640 Robotic Vacuum tackles your cleaning woes at $220 Prime shipped (Reg. $300)