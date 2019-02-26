Dell’s Professional Sleeve holds a 15-inch MacBook in a minimalistic design: $20 (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the Dell Professional Sleeve 15 (G39J5) for $19.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $5 off the typical rate there and is within 38 cents of the lowest price we have tracked there. This lightweight laptop sleeve is comfortable to carry with your hand or over the shoulder. It’s made of water-resistant materials that will help protect your gear when toting it through the rain. As the name implies, it’s able to carry a 15-inch MacBook along with several accessories in the side pocket. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’re not a fan of the gray and blue design of the sleeve above, have a look at Amazon’s 15.6-inch Laptop Bag for $15. In addition to holding a MacBook, this bag also has room for an iPad, mouse, smartphone, and more. Rated an average of 4.6/5 stars from over 13,000 reviewers.

Dell Professional Sleeve 15 features: