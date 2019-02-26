Kensington’s $18 Orbit Trackball is an ideal peripheral for Mac setups w/ limited space (55% off)

B&H is currently offering the Kensington Orbit Trackball Mouse with Scroll Ring for $17.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. That’s good for a 55% discount from the going rate, is $11 under the sale price at Amazon and comes within $3 of the all-time there. On top of sporting both Mac and Windows compatibility, this trackball mouse has a scroll ring, optical sensor and more. Kensington’s Orbit is a great option for desk setups where free space is limited as well on-the-go setups. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 1,700 customers.

For comparison, Logitech’s entry-level Trackman Marble Trackball Mouse sells for $21 at Amazon right now. Even though both peripherals are at similar price points, Kensington’s rocks the scroll ring, which is absent on Logitech’s model. If you want a more traditional mouse design but with the incorporated trackball, then you can step up to Logitech’s M570 Wireless Trackball Mouse for $27.

KensingtonOrbit Trackball features:

Symmetrical Design

Uses Less Desk Space than a Mouse

Scroll Ring

Optical Tracking Technology

Click-Free Scrolling

Mac & Windows Compatibility