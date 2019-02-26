Teach your garage door Alexa w/ a NEXX Smart Controller for $70 (Reg. $100, today only)

Today only, Woot is offering the NEXX Garage Smart Garage Door Controller (NXG-100) for $69.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, Woot will charge $6 for shipping. That’s $30 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This device hooks up to your existing garage door opener and allows you to control it using Alexa, Google Assistant, and more. According to the product listing, NEXX plans to ship a beta in the near future that provides automatic control when your car is driven nearby. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

All you need now is a way to communicate with Alexa. Probably the least expensive way to go about this is the eufy Genie Smart Speaker for $15. While it may not sound as great as an Echo Dot, Anker’s solution will let you communicate with Alexa at a fraction of the cost.

NEXX Garage Smart Garage Door Controller features: