Nordstrom Rack's Sam Edelman Flash Sale offers deals from $30: sandals, sneakers, more

- Feb. 26th 2019 12:11 pm ET

Nordstrom Rack’s Sam Edelman Flash Sale takes up to 60% off sandals, sneakers, heels and more. Prices are as marked. Orders of $99 or more get free delivery. The Caprice Knee-High Boots are perfect for the fall and winter weather. These boots look great with jeans, dresses, leggings and more and they’re on sale for $85, which is down from its original rate of $225. This style is available in two color options and features a block heel that will help you to walk seamlessly. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for women include:

