Nordstrom Rack’s Sam Edelman Flash Sale offers deals from $30: sandals, sneakers, more

Nordstrom Rack’s Sam Edelman Flash Sale takes up to 60% off sandals, sneakers, heels and more. Prices are as marked. Orders of $99 or more get free delivery. The Caprice Knee-High Boots are perfect for the fall and winter weather. These boots look great with jeans, dresses, leggings and more and they’re on sale for $85, which is down from its original rate of $225. This style is available in two color options and features a block heel that will help you to walk seamlessly. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for women include:
- Yaria Studded Block Heel Sandal $80 (Orig. $130)
- Navya Woven Loafer Mule $50 (Orig. $90)
- Patti Ankle Strap Sandal $60 (Orig. $100)
- Caprice Knee-High Boots $85 (Orig. $225)
- Naomi Bootie $80 (Orig. $150)
- Lior Genuine Calf Loafer $80 (Orig. $140)
- Gio Slide Sandal $30 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
Nike, Cole Haan, Levi's, Oakley & more are at least 60% off during 6PM's Clearance Event https://t.co/GuqxXjTOfB by @alismithstyle pic.twitter.com/eOOrCxMmBj
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) February 26, 2019