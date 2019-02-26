Save 50% on Sabrent’s USB 3.0 microSD and SD Card Reader at $5 Prime shipped

- Feb. 26th 2019 1:08 pm ET

Store4PC (100% positive feedback) via Amazon offers the Sabrent USB 3.0 microSD and SD Card Reader for $4.99 Prime shipped when checking out with code 50WTB29F. Normally selling for $10, that’s good for a 50% discount, is $1 less than our previous mention and is the best we’ve tracked. This dongle is an affordable way to add microSD and SD card support to your computer. It features up to 5GB/s transfer speed and is a must-have addition to your everyday carry. Rated 4.1/5 stars.  

While you won’t be able to find a USB-C version for as little as the Sabrent model here, I just recently picked up the $14 Anker USB-C SD Card Reader and have gotten a fantastic first impression so far. 

Sabrent USB 3.0 SD Card Reader features:

  • Supports read 2 cards simultaneously.
  • Support for SD, SDHC, SDXC cards, Micro SD, Micro SDHC, Micro SDXC, including UHS-I cards.
  • Data transfer up to 5Gbps.
  • LED indicates the data transfer process.
  • Backward compatible with USB 2.0, 1.1.

The Sabrent CR-T2MS 2-Slot Card Reader offers a compact solution to access the most popular flash media, including SD, SDHC, Mini SD, Micro SD,T-Flash. Easily transfer files from your flash memory to your computer at superfast USB 3.0 speeds of up to 5Gb/s

