Uniqlo’s Limited Time deals offer jackets, vests, hoodies, jeans & more from $25

Uniqlo’s Limited Time Offers cut outerwear and denim from $25. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $75 or more. The most notable deal from this sale is the Ultra Light Down Vest at $40, which originally was priced at $50. It’s available in a men’s or women’s style and comes in an array of colors. This vest is great for layering and can be easily dressed up or down. Plus, its down material will help to add warmth in cold weather. With over 280 reviews, it’s rated 4.9/5 stars. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include: