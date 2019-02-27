Amazon offers 5-pounds of Optimum Nutrition Gold 100% Whey Protein for just $38 (Reg. $58)

- Feb. 27th 2019 12:23 pm ET

Amazon is offering 5 pounds of Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder (Double Rich Chocolate) for $37.70 shipped. Opt for Subscribe & Save to redeem the price above, but the $39 offer you’ll receive without it is quite good as well. This bottle is regularly $58 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. This is the only flavor available today, but it’s a great time to stock up if you like the Double Rich Chocolate option. It has 24 grams of whey protein, 5.5 grams of BCAAs and 4 grams of “naturally occurring” glutamine per serving. Rated 4+ stars from over 15,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

You can still grab 6.6 pounds of My Protein impact Whey for just $30 shipped. This one is also a very popular option but it won’t give you quite as much protein per serving as the Optimum Nutrition above. You can also still grab a 28-pack of Amazon’s answer to Ensure Chocolate Shakes for $22 (20% off). Be sure to hit up our Sports/Fitness Guide for even more deals that will keep you in shape.

Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey:

  • GOLD STANDARD 100% Whey delivers 24g of whey protein, has 5.5 grams of naturally occurring BCAAs, and 4 grams of naturally occurring glutamine per serving.  Gluten Free.
  • Whey protein shake consumed before or after exercise helps kick start muscle recovery for men and women.
  • Have an Alexa device? Enable our OPTIMUM NUTRITION Workout Recipes Skill!
  • Over 20 delicious flavors to choose from including more on another product page.
