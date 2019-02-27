Wednesday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Patagonia, Mountain Hardwear, Crock-Pot, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Patagonia adds tons of new items to its sale with up to 60% off jackets, pullovers, more
- Mountain Hardwear offers 50% off past season styles with jackets, gear & more from $27
- Brooks running shoes enhance your workout goals with up to 60% off at Hautelook
- Joe’s New Balance Outlet offers a selection of Fresh Foam Lazr Shoes in several colors with prices starting from $28 with code LAZR28 at checkout
- Finish Line takes an extra 50% off select styles, already marked up to 70% off, with code GET50AFF at checkout
Casual and Formalwear |
- Clarks Private Outlet Sale cuts up to 60% off sitewide + an extra 10% off your purchase
- J.Crew takes 30% off new spring arrivals + an extra 10% off when you apply this promo code
- Lucky Brand offers an extra 60% off all sale styles from $14 to revamp your look, today only
- Abercrombie cuts an extra 35% off clearance prices, today only
- Nordstrom is offering the Calvin Klein Ramses Dress Shoes for $72 (Orig. $120)
Home Goods and more |
- Crock-Pot’s 6-Quart Multi Cooker now up to 50% off for today only: $50 shipped (Reg. up to $100)
- Amazon offers 25% off heated blankets and comforters with deals from $33 shipped
- You might as well give this highly-rated Takeya Airtight Pitcher a shot at just $10 Prime shipped
- Laser-guided cleaning and Alexa-control headline the $416 Roborock S5 Robot Vacuum (Reg. $570)
- Add 1,800 inch-pounds of torque to your shop with this Milwaukee Drill/Driver Kit: $149 (save $30+)
- Upgrade that old cookware w/ Tramontina’s 12-Piece Stainless Steel Set at $100 off