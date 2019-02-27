You might as well give this highly-rated Takeya Airtight Pitcher a shot at just $10 Prime shipped

Amazon is now offering the Takeya 2-quart Airtight Pitcher in Blueberry for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $20, it sells for closer to $18 and is now at the lowest price we have tracked in the last year on Amazon. Today’s deal is matching the brief one-day offer we saw at Best Buy, which recently which required a $35 purchase to redeem free shipping. This is an airtight, leakproof, BPA-free pitcher. Rated 4+ stars from over 850 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

All things considered, there aren’t very many comparable options out there for less. Today’s deal is about $5 less than the 1-quart option as well. Otherwise, be sure to head over to our Home Goods Guide for deep deals on cookware, tools and bedding.

Takeya Airtight Pitcher: