You might as well give this highly-rated Takeya Airtight Pitcher a shot at just $10 Prime shipped

Amazon is now offering the Takeya 2-quart Airtight Pitcher in Blueberry for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $20, it sells for closer to $18 and is now at the lowest price we have tracked in the last year on Amazon. Today’s deal is matching the brief one-day offer we saw at Best Buy, which recently which required a $35 purchase to redeem free shipping. This is an airtight, leakproof, BPA-free pitcher. Rated 4+ stars from over 850 Amazon customers. More details below.
All things considered, there aren’t very many comparable options out there for less. Today’s deal is about $5 less than the 1-quart option as well. Otherwise, be sure to head over to our Home Goods Guide for deep deals on cookware, tools and bedding.
Takeya Airtight Pitcher:
- BPA-FREE PLASTIC PITCHER: This airtight, leakproof, shatterproof, BPA-free pitcher is as versatile as it is functional. Great for iced tea, lemonade, cold brew, sangria, or a batch of smoothies. Lightweight and airtight, this pitcher is picnic perfect.
- AIRTIGHT AND LEAKPROOF: Lid twists into pitcher to keep beverages fresh and allow pitcher to be stored upright or on its side and are designed to withstand temperatures from boiling hot to ice cold
- PREMIUM BOTTLES AND LIDS: Our innovative line of insulated hydration solutions come in a range of sizes. We offer water bottles in 18, 24, 32, 40, and 64 oz sizes, tumblers in 20 and 30 oz sizes, and beverage makers and pitchers in 1 Qt and 2 Qt sizes.