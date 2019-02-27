Lucky Brand offers an extra 60% off all sale styles from $14 to revamp your look, today only

Today only, Lucky Brand is offering an extra 60% off all sale styles. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $75 or more. The men’s Double Knit Heather Henley Shirt is on sale for just $14 and originally was priced at $45. This shirt is perfect for everyday wear and it looks great with shorts, jeans or khakis alike. Even better, it’s available in three color options.

For women, the Hacci Pullover will be a staple in your wardrobe. This comfy top will look great with leggings or jeans and it’s priced at just $22. For comparison, it was originally $60. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include: