Patagonia adds tons of new items to its sale with up to 60% off jackets, pullovers, more

Patagonia’s Web Specials just added loads of new items that are up to 60% off including popular jackets, pullovers, pants and more. Prices are as marked. Orders of $75 or more receive complimentary delivery.
The men’s Woolyester Fleece Jacket in Mojave Khaki will be a cozy staple in your wardrobe. It’s now on sale sale for $95. For comparison, this jacket was originally priced at $159. You can style this jacket with jeans or joggers for different looks. I also love the contrasting sleeve and zipper detail that adds a pop of style. Even better, it’s available in a women’s pullover version for $83 and originally was priced at $139. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
The most notable deals for men include:
- Bivy Down Vest $94 (Orig. $189)
- Insulated Fjord Flannel Jacket $101 (Orig. $169)
- Woolyester Fleece Jacket $95 (Orig. $159)
- Better Sweater 1/4 Zip $59 (Orig. $99)
- Crosstrek Quarter Zip Pullover $71 (Orig. $119)
The most notable deals for women include:
- Woolyester Fleece Pullover $83 (Orig. $139)
- Divided Sky Jacket $95 (Orig. $159)
- Prow Bomber Jacket $119 (Orig. $199)
- Off Country Turtleneck $69 (Orig. $99)
- Re-Tool Synchilla Pullover $59 (Orig. $119)
Mountain Hardwear offers 50% off past season styles with jackets, gear & more from $27 https://t.co/hdxGRb3PSS by @alismithstyle pic.twitter.com/Igdsv3UWyA
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) February 27, 2019