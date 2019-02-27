Stay powered up in 150+ countries w/ this universal charger for $12.50 (save 65%), more from $10

- Feb. 27th 2019 5:12 pm ET

0

BESTEK (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Universal Charger & Travel Adapter in White for $12.59 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and using code M6UWTZIG during checkout. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Today’s deal is nearly $25 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by over $10. Whether you’re traveling abroad soon or not, having this adapter on hand means you’ll be ready to head to Australia, Europe, Japan, China, or more than 150 other countries. With 4 USB ports (6A max) and 3 AC sockets (200W total output), you’ll have no problem powering and topping off your devices. Rated 4/5 stars.

We also spotted the EPICKA Store (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its All-in-One Universal Charger for $9.99 Prime shipped when using code DGMQ4XF4 at checkout. Today’s deal is 30% off what you’d typically pay there and is the lowest we’ve tracked. This charger powers a total of five devices thanks to four USB ports and one AC outlet. Like the option above, it’s ready to power your gear in over 150 countries. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

BESTEK Universal Travel Adapter features:

  • Charges 7 Devices Simultaneously: 4 USB charging ports with a combined 6A output, 3 AC sockets support Max 200W power
  • Worldwide Use: 1 EU power cable and 3 international adapters (US/UK/AU plug) support outlets in Australia, North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Japan, China, more than 150 countries all over the world

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Travel Bestek

About the Author