Get a better night's sleep with high thread count sheet sets from $17 Prime shipped at Amazon

- Mar. 3rd 2019 10:23 am ET

From $17
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, California Design Den (99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon is discounting a selection of its luxury high thread count sheets starting at $17 Prime shipped. One standout for us is on the Queen-sized 100% Organic Cotton Sheet Set for $35.99. That’s good for a $14 discount from the going rate, is the first notable price drop we’ve tracked and a new all-time low. Not only is this set hypoallergenic, but it also stays cool over the course of the night. This set includes a fitted mattress cover, flat sheet and two pillow covers. It carries a 4.1/5 star rating from over 120 customers, much like the other sheet sets in the sale.

Another great way to improve your sleep is by picking up a memory foam pillow. It’s a great way to use your savings from today’s sale, with options starting around $20 at Amazon.

California Design Den Cotton Sheet Set features:

  • Enjoy breathable sheets along with the knowledge they come from natural cotton grown without pesticides. These top-quality sheets, pillowcases, and linens are made with GOTS certified cotton fibers. Each set of organic sheets is hypoallergenic, pure & natural. 
  • Experience the coolest sheets and incredible style, naturally. This high-fashion set includes 1 Flat Sheet: 90” x 102”, 1 Elasticized Fitted Sheet: 60” x 80” + 16” with deep pockets to fit mattresses from 9” to 18″.
  • These sheets are certified organic by The Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS)- world’s leading textile processing standard for organic fibers.
