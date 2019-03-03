Upgrade to a Das Keyboard 4 Ultimate Mechanical Keyboard: $119 (Reg. $149+)

Today only, Newegg offers the Das Keyboard 4 Ultimate Wired Mechanical Keyboard for $119.20 shipped when promo code 32DLYPC11 is applied during checkout. That’s good for $50 off the original price and $30 less than most online retailers. Today’s deal beats the historic Amazon all-time low by nearly $20. Das makes some of the best keyboards on the market today. This model has Cherry blue switches for an ultra clickity-clack feel. Two USB 3.0 ports adds an extra level of functionality. Rated 4.1/5 stars by over 1,200 Amazon customers.
Das Keyboard 4 Ultimate features:
- High Performance, mechanical Cherry MX Blue key switches without key inscriptions: German-engineered, gold-plated mechanical switches that create the distinct click of each keystroke and provide better tactile and audible feedback
- Over-sized volume knob and dedicated media controls to quickly adjust volume while on a Skype call, in a Google hangout or streaming online music
- SuperSpeed USB 30 hub provides a two-port 5Gb/s hub for faster high-resolution picture and video file transfers between USB devices