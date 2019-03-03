Upgrade to a Das Keyboard 4 Ultimate Mechanical Keyboard: $119 (Reg. $149+)

Today only, Newegg offers the Das Keyboard 4 Ultimate Wired Mechanical Keyboard for $119.20 shipped when promo code 32DLYPC11 is applied during checkout. That’s good for $50 off the original price and $30 less than most online retailers. Today’s deal beats the historic Amazon all-time low by nearly $20. Das makes some of the best keyboards on the market today. This model has Cherry blue switches for an ultra clickity-clack feel. Two USB 3.0 ports adds an extra level of functionality. Rated 4.1/5 stars by over 1,200 Amazon customers.

Das Keyboard 4 Ultimate features: