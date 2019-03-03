Track your little one’s heart rate and oxygen levels with the $210 Owlet Smart Sock 2 Monitor (30% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Owlet Smart Sock 2 Baby Monitor for $209.99 shipped. That’s good for an $89 discount from the going rate, beats our previous mention from Black Friday 2018 by $10 and is the best price we’ve tracked at Amazon. The Owlet Smart Sock 2 allows you to keep tabs on your little one’s heart rate and oxygen levels. It pairs over Bluetooth to a companion iOS or Android app to offer a real-time look at information. It carries a 3.9/5 star rating from over 880 customers.

Owlet Smart Sock 2 Baby Monitor features:

  • Track your baby’s heart rate and oxygen levels while they sleep using clinically-proven pulse oximetry, and be notified if something appears to be wrong.
  • The Smart Sock connects to a base station that glows green letting you know everything is okay, but uses lights, sounds and app notifications if heart rate or oxygen levels are too high or too low.
  • Each unit includes 3 washable socks that comfortably wrap around the baby’s foot and connect to a base station up to 100 ft. away using Bluetooth.
  • See real-time heart rate and oxygen levels on multiple phones using Owlet’s cloud-connected app. Free iOS & Android apps available.
