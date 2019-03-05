Travel w/ an American Tourister Premium 4-pc. Luggage Set for $109 shipped (Reg. $200+)

BuyDig is offering the American Tourister Premium 4-pc. Luggage Set for $109 shipped. That’s $90+ off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. By opting for this set, you’ll have a bag for short trips, long adventures, and everything in-between. The two largest bags are four-wheeled spinners, making it a cinch to move them in any direction at a moment’s notice. Best of all, you can rest easy knowing that this premium luggage set comes with a 10-year global warranty. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Can you get by with less? If so, Rockland’s 2-pc. Luggage Set is a mere $28 and includes both a tote bag and a standard two-wheeled bag. To get this price you’ll need to forfeit the navy and red color options offered on the American Tourister set above, but black is an acceptable color for most. Rated 4/5 stars by 5,000+ Amazon shoppers.

