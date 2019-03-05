Tuesday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: adidas Spring sale, The North Face, Levi’s, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- adidas Spring Break Sale cuts up to 30% off Ultraboosts, apparel & more from $26 shipped
- The North Face jackets, vests, accessories & more up to 60% off at Macy’s from $30
- Joe’s New Balance Flash Sale offers select styles of sneakers & running shoes as low as $30
- Today only, Woot takes up to 31% off a selection of Under Armour men’s and women’s tactical boots and shoes
- 6pm takes 70% off a selection of The North Face men’s, women’s, and kids’ jackets
Casual and Formalwear |
- GAP Factory revamps your look with up to 70% off sitewide + an extra 20% off your purchase
- Levi’s Flash Sale takes an extra 30% off sale items with steals on jeans & more from just $21
- Sperry Boot Flash Sale offers select styles for $60 shipped just in time for spring showers
- These Clubmaster Sunglasses are timeless for men and women, now just $7 Prime shipped
- Nordstrom Rack’s Free People Flash Sale takes up to 55% off dresses, shirts & more from $20
- Travis Matthew’s Warehouse Sale offers polo shirts, pullovers, shorts & more from $20
Home Goods and more |
- Replace your old smoothie blender w/ this 400-Watt Ninja for $22 Prime shipped (Reg. $35)
- This $11 Prime shipped 60-piece screwdriver set makes smartphone repair a cinch (30% off)
- Ninja’s Coffee Bar System is down to $55 Prime shipped for today only (Refurb, orig. $140)
- Turn your KitchenAid Stand Mixer into a food grinder with this $25 attachment (Reg. up to $50)
- Stock up on AmazonFresh ground coffee while the price is right: 3-Packs from $11 Prime shipped