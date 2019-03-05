This code brings LG’s 49-inch 4K Smart TV to a low of $287 (Reg. $350), several more from $119

Beach Camera via Rakuten is offering the LG 49-inch 4K Smart LED TV (49UK6300) for $287.30 shipped when coupon code SAVE15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s over $62 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by about $11. In addition to 4K, HDR10, and wide viewing angles, this TV also wields LG’s AI tech. It runs webOS, bringing a sleek operating system to your living room that supports popular apps like Netflix, Hulu, Plex, Sling, and more. Port options include 3x HDMI, 2x USB, RF, composite, Ethernet, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of reviewers. Head below to find additional TVs on sale that are worth some attention. Be sure to use the code mentioned above to receive the full discount.
More TVs on sale at Rakuten:
- TCL 32-inch 720p Roku: $119 (Reg. $140)
- TCL 43-inch 4K Roku: $212.50 (Reg. $250)
- TCL 49-inch 4K Roku: $240 (Reg. $300)
LG 49-inch 4K Smart LED TV features:
- LG UHD TVs with AI (Artificial Intelligence) ThinQ become the hub for your connected smart devices. Beyond apps and entertainment, LG AI TV uses intelligent voice control to create a hub for the smart home and beyond
- The multi-format 4K high dynamic range support includes HDR10 and HLG, both with LG’s advanced tone mapping technology that provides scene-by-scene optimization
- The IPS technology in LG TV uses in-plane switching to deliver rich colors and a strong contrast Ratio that remain Consistent at wide viewing angles
- Inputs: 3 HDMI, 2 USB, 1 RF, 1 Composite in shared with component, 1 Ethernet, 1 Optical and Audio Return Channel Support via HDMI.Bluetooth:4.2