This code brings LG’s 49-inch 4K Smart TV to a low of $287 (Reg. $350), several more from $119

Beach Camera via Rakuten is offering the LG 49-inch 4K Smart LED TV (49UK6300) for $287.30 shipped when coupon code SAVE15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s over $62 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by about $11. In addition to 4K, HDR10, and wide viewing angles, this TV also wields LG’s AI tech. It runs webOS, bringing a sleek operating system to your living room that supports popular apps like Netflix, Hulu, Plex, Sling, and more. Port options include 3x HDMI, 2x USB, RF, composite, Ethernet, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of reviewers. Head below to find additional TVs on sale that are worth some attention. Be sure to use the code mentioned above to receive the full discount.

